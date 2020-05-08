View all in Latest
Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

His diagnosis follows a year of having serious medical issues.

Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni. Picture: @SoloNqweni/Twitter
Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni. Picture: @SoloNqweni/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Warriors cricketer, Solo Nqweni, has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The all-rounder confirmed the news on his Twitter account, which comes months after revealing he was battling Guillan-Barré Syndrome.

“So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery,” he posted. “I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for corona virus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me”.

His diagnosis follows a year of having serious medical issues.

In July 2019, while playing club cricket for Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, he became ill with a mystery illness.

He has later diagnosed with Guillain–Barré Syndrome, which is a rare disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system.

He spent five months in a Scottish hospital before recovering and returning home in January 2020.

