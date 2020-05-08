Venezuela charges two Americans with 'terrorism, conspiracy'
Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military who said they thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
CARACAS - Venezuela has charged two former US soldiers with "terrorism" and "conspiracy" for allegedly taking part in a failed invasion bid to topple President Nicolas Maduro, the attorney general said on Friday.
Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, were among 17 people captured by the Venezuelan military who said they thwarted an attempted invasion by mercenaries in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab said they had been charged with "terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and (criminal) association," and could face 25-30 years in prison.
Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the attempted incursion.
Saab said Venezuela had requested an international arrest warrant for the capture of former US army medic, Jordan Goudreau, who allegedly organized and trained the mercenary force.
Maduro has accused President Donald Trump of being directly behind the invasion - and Saab said Friday that the Venezuelans involved would be tried for "conspiracy with a foreign government."
Trump has roundly rejected the accusation, telling Fox News on Friday: "If I wanted to go into Venezuela I wouldn't make a secret about it."
"I'd go in and they would do nothing about it. They would roll over. I wouldn't send a small little group. No, no, no. It would be called an army," he said. "It would be called an invasion."
Venezuela announced on Monday that it had arrested the two former US special forces soldiers and on Wednesday Maduro, who showed the pair's passports on state television, said they would be tried.
The US army has confirmed they were former members of the Green Berets who were deployed to Iraq.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US government would "use every tool that we have available to try to get them back."
In announcing the arrests, Saab claimed Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is backed in his challenge to Maduro's authority by the United States and more than 50 countries, was behind the mission.
Saab accused Guaido of signing a $212 million contract with "hired mercenaries" using funds seized by the United States from the state oil company PDVSA.
More in World
-
Fourteen migrants killed by train in India
-
UN chief says coronavirus has sparked 'tsunami of hate and xenophobia'
-
UN appeals for $4.7 billion more to fight virus pandemic
-
France to reopen on Monday, Paris region to unwind lockdown more slowly
-
China says it backs WHO in tracing COVID-19, denounces US 'lies'
-
New coronavirus spread swiftly around world from late 2019, study finds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.