This won’t fly! Comair might face legal action over business rescue decision
The Union Association of Southern African (UASA) has accused Comair of failing to consult on the process and using COVID-19 as an excuse.
JOHANNESBURG - Comair could be facing a court challenge over its decision to go into business rescue to save the airline.
The Union Association of Southern African (UASA) on Thursday accused Comair of failing to consult on the process and using COVID-19 as an excuse.
Comair announced this week that its suspended trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is going under business rescue to ensure the survival of its company after the pandemic.
UASA's Nick van Rooyen said they didn't agree with Comair's plans.
“There's a possibility of approaching the Labour Court on an urgent basis to put everything on hold.”
