Tanzania receives Madagascar's anti-virus potion
The drink is derived from artemisia - a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment - and other indigenous herbs.
DAR ES SALAAM - Tanzania on Friday received its first shipment of a herbal concoction that Madagascar's government claims cures COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Several African nations have expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as Covid-Organics.
"Tanzania today received the support of coronavirus medicine from Madagascar," government spokesperson Hassan Abas said on Twitter.
The drink is derived from artemisia - a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment - and other indigenous herbs.
But the World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against "adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy", and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has also said it should be "tested rigorously".
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has come under fire for repeatedly playing down the gravity of the coronavirus.
After Magufuli on 22 April accused the health ministry of stoking panic by releasing new figures, the country has only updated its numbers once, on 29 April, at which date it had recorded 480 cases.
Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said Friday the government would resume giving regular updates in a few days after completing improvements to the country's laboratory infrastructure.
"Coronavirus is there and it will continue for a couple of months. We have patients and others are dying," Mwalimu said.
"We need to learn how to live with it by taking precautionary measures."
More in Africa
-
Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane allegedly behind new political party
-
8 more parties join rival ABC faction to oust Lesotho's Thabane
-
Lesotho's Thabane narrowly survives bid to unseat him
-
Ramaphosa hosts virtual meeting with heads of neighbouring countries
-
Up to 190,000 could die in Africa if virus containment fails: WHO
-
Lesotho's ruling party to form new goverment to oust embattled PM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.