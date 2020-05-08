SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews
Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of football leagues across the globe.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews said that the club’s players were guaranteed to receive their full salaries until June.
AmaZulu were the first club to implement pay cuts, while Ajax Cape Town City boss, John Comitis, has told players that 30% to 100% pay cuts will be in effect from the end of May.
For now, Matthews said that the same was not expected at SuperSport United.
"We had a decent season, we won the MTN8, we factored in our budgets until the end of our financial period and we felt we can make a guaranteed commitment to the players, particularly the players who weren’t going to be with us next season, that everyone’s salaries would be covered, at least until June. So, we gave that undertaking and we are obviously going to stick to it."
Matthews attended the PSL’s board of governors meeting on Thursday, which looked to pave a way forward for the resumption for the season.
While the exco adjourned without a statement, Matthews said that they were committed to ending the 2019/20 season.
"We have the scope mandated by Fifa to extend the season," Matthews said in a Zoom press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).
"And that gives us the valuable commodity of time. And obviously time isn’t indefinite and can’t carry on forever. But we certainly see prospects that‚ if the situation allowed – from a governmental and ministry of health and sport perspective – and if we can comply with regulations‚ then we are positive that we can see out the balance of the season."
At club level, Matthews said that he and the technical team were using the current lockdown to assess which players would continue on beyond the current season.
"We know which three of four players have been loafing around and two of the players have already been fined," he said. "One or two of them may find themselves not at SuperSport next season based on their attitude and effort they have put in at this time. Because this is the time where we look for character, we look to see for personalities that stand up and show what they are about."
When it comes to which players will not be on their books beyond the end of June, Matthews has revealed there are a number of players who will be released the club.
Thabo Qalinge, Thabo Mnyamane and Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali "are not going to be retained when their contract comes to an end. They will become free agents".
Dean Furman has already returned home to the United Kingdom, after being released early by the club from his contract which was due to expire in June.
