Sisulu praises progress made to house Wilgespruit families
Seventy-two families will now be moved from tents to two-roomed wooden structures.
ROODEPOORT - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that the building of temporary structures for families living in tents in Wilgespruit in Roodeport showed that it was possible for South Africans to live together.
The minister was in the area on Friday to assess the progress made so far.
Seventy-two families will now be moved to two-roomed wooden structures.
Some community members here had been living in tents for over three years.
The temporary Residential Units (TRAs) that are being built will accommodate the residents of Plot 323 in Wilgespruit who have been living in tents for almost four years. @DWS_RSA @LindiweSisuluSA @the_hda#StayAtHome #Level4Restrictions pic.twitter.com/LwwnklPBWc— Human Settlements (@The_DHS) May 8, 2020
All the 72 houses will be completed and all families are expected to move in on 17 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/BXnnqyQcjv— Water&SanitationRSA (@DWS_RSA) May 8, 2020
Over a week ago, government, in partnership with the private sector, started building structures with the help of residents.
Minister Sisulu said that she was pleased with the progress.
"This will be temporary shelter that is continuously renovated, that's dignified, sanitised and all of that and it's an incredible day for me."
Families will stay here until they are moved to permanent structures.
