Sassa explains to MPs how payment glitch happened

In the Western Cape, elderly and disabled beneficiaries were either not been paid or received duplicate payments on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The Social Security Agency has again apologsied for a technical glitch that resulted in grant payment errors this week.

Sassa on Friday met with parliamentary committees focused on social development, health and social services.

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela said that they had started the year with the goal of working to improve efficiencies.

This was disrupted by new challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Memela said that the agency was given the opportunity to do more work with increased funding and new COVID-19 related grants.

She said that a decision to do things differently and pay the elderly and people with disabilities separately had come with its own challenges.

"The system that we currently use is a system that is known as a mainframe system, which means that it takes a lot of work for us to do enhancement and changes. As we were effecting those to make sure that we separate the files, a glitch happened and as a result, a number of clients were dropped off and we added on to other clients, particularly those in the Western Cape."

To assist people struggling to earn a living because of the COVID-19 lockdown, government has established a grant of R350 a month for unemployed adults for the next few months.

