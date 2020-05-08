SAA assures customers repatriation, cargo flights to continue

Business rescue practitioners at the broke airliner had announced that all operations would be halted from today due to SAA dire financial constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has assured its customers that it will continue operating repatriation and cargo flights beyond the end of this month.

Business rescue practitioners at the broke airliner had announced that all operations would be halted from Friday due to SAA's dire financial constraints.

However, in a statement this morning, the national carrier said that it would honour all existing commitments.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan and the rescue practitioners are expected to meet today over the future of the embattled airline.

SAA said that it had no plans to cease operations today.

Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “We’re considering and processing several options for repatriation flights.”