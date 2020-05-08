SAA assures customers repatriation, cargo flights to continue
Business rescue practitioners at the broke airliner had announced that all operations would be halted from today due to SAA dire financial constraints.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has assured its customers that it will continue operating repatriation and cargo flights beyond the end of this month.
Business rescue practitioners at the broke airliner had announced that all operations would be halted from Friday due to SAA's dire financial constraints.
However, in a statement this morning, the national carrier said that it would honour all existing commitments.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordan and the rescue practitioners are expected to meet today over the future of the embattled airline.
SAA said that it had no plans to cease operations today.
Spokesperson Tlali Tlali said: “We’re considering and processing several options for repatriation flights.”
More in Business
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
Rand gains as easing U.S-China tension boost risk demand
-
This won’t fly! Comair might face legal action over business rescue decision
-
Will Gordhan, SAA business rescue practitioners save the airline?
-
COVID-19: Over 60,000 jobs on the line in horse racing industry
-
Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.