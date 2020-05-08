Rand gains as easing U.S-China tension boost risk demand
The rand was up 0.22% at 18.5400 per dollar after an overnight close of 18.5900, extending the gains that saw it rise around 2% this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The’s rand rose early on Friday, with sentiment toward risk and emerging market currencies boosted by an easing in tensions between China and the United States and optimism about the re-opening of some economies around the world.
At 0630 GMT the rand was up 0.22% at 18.5400 per dollar after an overnight close of 18.5900, extending the gains that saw it rise around 2% this week as global central bank stimulus encouraged risk-buying. Hopes for economic normalisation also supported sentiment.
Japan, Australia and Pakistan are the latest nations to announce an easing of national lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Reports overnight that China and the United States’ top trade negotiators had held a phone call and agreed to strengthen economic and public health cooperation, after a week of diplomatic tensions, helped spur risk demand.
Bonds also gained, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 government issue down 6 basis points to 9.25%.
More in Business
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
SAA assures customers repatriation, cargo flights to continue
-
This won’t fly! Comair might face legal action over business rescue decision
-
Will Gordhan, SAA business rescue practitioners save the airline?
-
COVID-19: Over 60,000 jobs on the line in horse racing industry
-
Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.