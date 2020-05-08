Ramaphosa hosts virtual meeting with heads of neighbouring countries

Countries that are attending the virtual meeting include Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril ramaphosa is on Friday meeting with South Africa’s neighbouring countries to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic as well the response to the economic crisis.

Just over 160 people have died from the virus in South Africa, out of over 8,000 confirmed cases.

The meeting aims to thrash out collaborative plans between countries on the continent to curb the spread of the virus.

Countries that are attending the virtual meeting include Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

High on the agenda are immigration matters, the economic impact and financial support available, along with international pledges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the Department of Home Affairs deported more than 90 Lesotho nationals on Thursday after a protest at the Lindela Repatriation Centre this week.

South Africa is doing its best to boost cross-border co-operation.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that South Africa was willing to assist in the scientific research by Madagascar to help with a herbal remedy which could be used to fight the coronavirus.

During Friday’s virtual meeting, other heads of states will be given an opportunity to weigh in on what they think Africa’s response should be to the pandemic.

