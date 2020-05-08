Ramaphosa authorises parole for some prisoners to curb spread of COVID-19
The decision, which the president said was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations, could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed parole for selected categories of prisoners to combat the spread of COVID-19 at correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas.
The decision, which the president said was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations, could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.
“The president has taken this decision in terms of Section 82(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act of 1998, which empowers the president to authorise at any time the placement on correctional supervision or parole of any sentenced prisoner, subject to conditions that may be recommended by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.”
The prisoners will be placed on parole instead of having their sentences remitted.
“The decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve our correctional services facilities of just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000,” the statement said.
The statement added that the inmates that will be affected by this decision will be placed on parole instead of having their sentences remitted.
“This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender based violence and child abuse.”
More in Local
-
Child abuse reports decrease in WC, but not for good reasons
-
This won’t fly! Comair might face legal action over business rescue decision
-
WC govt insists neighbourhood watches can help during COVID-19 lockdown
-
COVID-19 Update: Almost half of SA infections in Western Cape
-
Will Gordhan, SAA business rescue practitioners save the airline?
-
Over 100k smart ID cards issued before lockdown ready for collections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.