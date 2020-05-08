Ramaphosa authorises parole for some prisoners to curb spread of COVID-19

The decision, which the president said was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations, could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed parole for selected categories of prisoners to combat the spread of COVID-19 at correctional facilities, which are considered high-risk areas.

The decision, which the president said was taken in response to a call by the United Nations to all countries to reduce prison populations, could affect just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000.

“The president has taken this decision in terms of Section 82(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act of 1998, which empowers the president to authorise at any time the placement on correctional supervision or parole of any sentenced prisoner, subject to conditions that may be recommended by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.”

“The decision taken by the President to combat the spread of COVID-19 in correctional centres could relieve our correctional services facilities of just under 19,000 inmates out of a population of 155,000,” the statement said.

“This dispensation excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for specified other serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder and attempted murder, gender based violence and child abuse.”