Over 17,000 people arrested in WC since start of COVID-19 lockdown

Since the start of the lockdown in late March, just over 16,000 have been released and fined.

CAPE TOWN - More than 17,000 people in the Western Cape have been arrested for contravening lockdown regulations since they first came into effect in late March.

Western Cape police’s Preston Voskuil said five people remained in custody as they were accused of serious offences.

“First one was a burglary, there were two arrests. All those relate to liquor and in Stellenbosch, there was an outstanding warrant of arrest.”