Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfair

The unions said that the court judgment ordering the business rescue practitioners to stop the retrenchment processes at South African Airways (SAA) was proof that they never had the workers' best interests at heart.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and South Africa Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) said that the courts had vindicated them in their battle against South African Airways (SAA)'s business rescue practitioners.

The unions said that the court judgment ordering the practitioners to the stop retrenchment processes at the SAA was proof that they never had the workers' best interests at heart.

SAA is currently under dire financial trouble and was placed under business rescue last year.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they wanted the practitioners to act fairly: "The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association has succeeded in a court bid to have the retrenchment process initiated by the business rescue practitioners at SAA declared unfair. As Numsa and Sacca, we welcome the judgment, which basically means we’ve been vindicated and the court is affirming that the business rescue practitioners cannot retrench workers without a business rescue plan."