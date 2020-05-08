Mchunu: PPEs remain a concern for safety of health workers

Over 500 healthcare workers have test positive for COVID-19 and there have been two deaths so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said personal protective equipment (PPEs) remained a concern for the safety of frontline health workers.

Mchunu has given an update on the readiness of public service operations under COVID-19 level 4 lockdown on Friday.

Minister Mchunu said the safety of healthcare workers in the country was receiving urgent attention from authorities to ensure they were safe while on duty.

“To facilitate accurate response depending on circumstances where these PPEs are needed, stakeholders in specific facilities especially health facilities, I’d like to assure them of the alertness of the Department of Health on their needs.”

[Watch Live] @thedpsa Minister Senzo Mchunu briefs media on the state of readiness for public service operations under the #COVID19SA #Level4Lockdown https://t.co/YoIm3Aqa2e — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 8, 2020

Mchunu said the true test of public service would be how it supported citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said all employees whose operation requirements needed PPEs during COVID-19 should, at all times, be provided.