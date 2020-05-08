View all in Latest
Mchunu: PPEs remain a concern for safety of health workers

Over 500 healthcare workers have test positive for COVID-19 and there have been two deaths so far.

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: @thedpsa/Twitter
Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: @thedpsa/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said personal protective equipment (PPEs) remained a concern for the safety of frontline health workers.

Mchunu has given an update on the readiness of public service operations under COVID-19 level 4 lockdown on Friday.

Over 500 healthcare workers have test positive for COVID-19 and there have been two deaths so far.

Minister Mchunu said the safety of healthcare workers in the country was receiving urgent attention from authorities to ensure they were safe while on duty.

“To facilitate accurate response depending on circumstances where these PPEs are needed, stakeholders in specific facilities especially health facilities, I’d like to assure them of the alertness of the Department of Health on their needs.”

Mchunu said the true test of public service would be how it supported citizens during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said all employees whose operation requirements needed PPEs during COVID-19 should, at all times, be provided.

Timeline

