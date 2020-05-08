Makhura: More than 12,000 Gauteng residents have been screened for COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said more than 12,00 people had been screened for COVID-19 in the province and just over 1,000 have been tested since the outbreak.
Makhura gave a briefing at a testing site in Diepsloot on Friday.
The premier, together with Health MEC Bandile Masuku, visited the area on Friday after a nurse at a local clinic tested positive for the virus.
Diepsloot has been flagged as one of the densely populated areas where social distancing is a challenge.
Makhura, however, said he was impressed that people are gradually becoming conscious about the dangers of the coronavirus.
"We want the people of Diepsloot to undertake measures put in place. We can see here, that they are coming for all different types of health checks. Today, they are wearing their cloth face masks, we want to urge them to continue doing that."
At this testing site in Diepsloot, health workers are hard at work screening and testing community members while others make sure social distancing is adhered to.
Diepsloot falls under Region A, where 139 people have so far tested positive.
_For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here. _
