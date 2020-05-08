MAHLATSE MAHLASE: It’s time to humanise COVID-19 in SA

OPINION

South Africa’s COVID-19 death toll is fast approaching the 200 mark. In just two months, 161 people have succumbed to the disease, and as the body count increases, so too do the demands on government to open the economy.

These are calls that come from a place of deep desperation and frustration. People are starving, salaries are being cut, workers are being retrenched and companies are shutting down. Able-bodied South Africans, women and men who believed in hard work and contributing to the economy, have now joined the begging lines, pleading with government for help and food parcels.

The desperate state of our economy, and the real impact on livelihoods, is forcing people to choose between taking their chances with the disease and dying of starvation. All of this in the face of predictions that the worst is yet to come, and that the lockdown was imposed to buy government time to prepare the hospitals, acquire extra beds at stadiums and train mortuaries on handling the dead.

We have seen this past weekend how in public places people forgot about social distancing – whether it was the joggers at the promenades in Durban and Cape Town, or shoppers in towns and the big cities.

While people are living with the effects of the lockdown, they are not seeing the true effects of the disease that has stalked us for months now. The numbers that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize releases every day have become just that - numbers.

Is it not time to show the country the victims of the disease? To give them a face? We can, of course, only do this with the consent of the families – but we need to start nudging them.

In countries such as Italy, newspapers carried the victims’ smiling faces. They gave them names, ages, their professions – they memorialised them. Yes, the obituaries did not mention the cause of death - but they didn’t have to. The numbers were increasing exponentially, and the disease was at its peak. Those who at first defied government regulations began to realise the dead were no longer mere numbers. From the faces, it could be their own loved ones – a brother, a mother, a friend, a granny.

Now people are discouraged from coming out because of the stigma surrounding the disease. There have been cases of people living in complexes who faced eviction from their own home, because the neighbours found out they had tested positive

But we learnt during the Aids pandemic that keeping the disease underground just did more damage. It was only when we started speaking openly about the disease, when ordinary and famous people came out to say they were positive, that the disease became real. A powerful message was sent when Nelson Mandela disclosed that his son, Makgatho, died of Aids – challenging the widespread shame, secrecy and prejudice around the disease.

It was only when Aids had many faces that the educational messages hit home. We also don’t want to leave it too late. Visuals of people in countries like Ecuador, queuing in their cars outside cemeteries, with dead bodies loaded on top, are heart breaking. It’s painful to watch families begging to give their loved ones a decent burial. With morgues overflowing, they had no other option but to load the bodies in their own cars.

We cannot afford to wait for that day, here in South Africa. COVID-19 is going to be with us for many more months to come. It is part of our new normal. The social distancing messages, the “wash your hands” and “wear a mask” campaigns must persist to stop us slipping back to the old ways of doing things.

We can only win when we reflect our own humanity, and the disease is given a face.

Mahlatse Mahlase is group editor-in-chief at Eyewitness News. Follow her on Twitter: @hlatseentle