Lesotho's Thabane narrowly survives bid to unseat him

JOHANNESBURG - A faction of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s party - the All Basotho Convention (ABC) - has just failed to topple him in the national assembly.

The breakaway that has 33 MPs was supported by the opposition Democratic Congress with 26 MPs and their total of 59 fell short of the required simple majority of 61.

However, seven other parties have now expressed their intent to join the duo on Monday and together they have 78 MPs.

This means that come Monday, Thabane is expected to face another vote count that may end his tenure.