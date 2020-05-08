View all in Latest
Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane allegedly behind new political party

She has shared images of herself wearing a black t-shirt and cap with a yellow emblem and the letters PC.

Lesotho murder accused First Lady Maesiah Thabane in the regalia of what is reportedly a new party, the People’s Convention. Picture: Supplied
Lesotho murder accused First Lady Maesiah Thabane in the regalia of what is reportedly a new party, the People’s Convention. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s murder accused first lady Maesiah Thabane is reportedly behind a new political formation called the People’s Convention.

She has shared images of herself wearing a black t-shirt and cap with a yellow emblem and the letters PC.

This comes as nine out of 12 political parties in the National Assembly announced their intention to unseat Thabane next week.

Association registration documents of the PC show that it was registered in March.

But this week a recorded telephone conversation between Maesiah Thabane and a radio personality was leaked, in which they discuss plans to form a new party.

This comes as the anti-Thabane faction appears to have convinced eight other parties which occupy 78 of the total 120 seats in the National Assembly to join the remove Rhabane crusade

But all will be revealed at the next sitting on Monday.

Timeline

