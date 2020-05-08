Lesotho first lady Maesiah Thabane allegedly behind new political party
She has shared images of herself wearing a black t-shirt and cap with a yellow emblem and the letters PC.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho’s murder accused first lady Maesiah Thabane is reportedly behind a new political formation called the People’s Convention.
This comes as nine out of 12 political parties in the National Assembly announced their intention to unseat Thabane next week.
Association registration documents of the PC show that it was registered in March.
#Lesotho murder accused First Lady Maesiah Thabane in regalia of what we’re told is a new party -People’s Convention— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 8, 2020
Yesterday - her conversation with radio personality Lebohang Maketa was leaked -in it he says she must advise Thabane to ditch ABC, form a new party@nthakoana pic.twitter.com/8Xd9Ea6aKt
But this week a recorded telephone conversation between Maesiah Thabane and a radio personality was leaked, in which they discuss plans to form a new party.
This comes as the anti-Thabane faction appears to have convinced eight other parties which occupy 78 of the total 120 seats in the National Assembly to join the remove Rhabane crusade
But all will be revealed at the next sitting on Monday.
