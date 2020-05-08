Lamola: COVID-19 parole announcement part of govt's restorative justice plan
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the release of just under 19,000 prisoners to contain the spread of the virus in correctional facilities.
JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has provided details of the COVID-19 parole dispensation announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that this was one of government’s ways of rolling out the restorative justice system.
Ramaphosa has authorised the release of just under 19,000 prisoners to contain the spread of the virus in correctional facilities.
The provision excludes inmates sentenced to life imprisonment or serving terms for serious crimes, including sexual offences, murder, gender-based violence and child abuse.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola: "We are inculcating a restorative justice system. The restorative justice system sees crime as an act against the victim and shifts the focus to repairing the harm that has been committed against the victim and the community. It believes that the offender also needs assistance and seeks to identify what needs to be changed to prevent further re-offending."
Lamola said that there were now 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in correctional centres across the country.
More in Politics
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis Goldberg at memorial service
-
DA plans court action over govt use of BEE criteria for COVID-19 relief measures
-
Maile: Gauteng govt heading to ConCourt on Tshwane council matter
-
CARTOON: SAA in ICU
-
Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move
-
DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.