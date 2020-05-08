Kevin Hart's $60 million sex tape lawsuit dismissed

Montia Sabbag, 28, filed documents last year accusing Hart of secretly recording her whilst they had consensual sex in a room at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.

LONDON - The woman who filed a $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart over an alleged sex tape has had her case dismissed.

Montia Sabbag, 28, filed documents last year accusing the 40-year-old comedian of secretly recording her whilst they had consensual sex in a room at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas in 2017.

In her papers, Sabbag accused Hart, his former pal Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, and the hotel of emotional distress, violations of privacy and negligence, and claimed she was suing for a whopping $60 million.

However, according to Page Six, the lawsuit was thrown out of court by a federal judge in California on 1 May, because it was brought in the wrong venue.

Sabbag will be allowed to file her paperwork again in the proper jurisdiction though, as the judge in the case did not dismiss the case with prejudice.

Since Sabbag, Hart, and Jackson all reside in California, Sabbag can file in local civil courts as opposed to a federal court.

In 2018, Jackson was arrested with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter after being accused of trying to leak the tape, but has denied ever extorting Hart.

After news of the tape became public, Kevin took to social media to issue an apology to his wife Eniko Parrish, 35, and children - Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, whom he has with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and two-year-old Kenzo whom he has with Eniko.

He said: "I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back and because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't. You know, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that, I know that I'm going to hurt the people closest to me, who I have talked to and apologised to, that would be my wife and my kids.

"And I just, you know, it's a sh#ty moment. It's a sh#ty moment when you know you're wrong and there's no excuses for your wrong behaviour. At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I'm also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I'd rather fess up to my mistakes."

Sabbag had always denied being involved in the extortion plot and previously spoke about feeling vindicated after Jackson was arrested.

She said: "I was so relieved, this whole process has been crazy and my name has been dragged through the mud. I just feel really happy and fortunate that this has all come to light. I know who I am as a person so I really don't let anything like that bother me but it definitely has taken a toll mentally but it's all over now so I'm good."