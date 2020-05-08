Gauteng woman facing crimen injuria charge for K-word slurs

Suzette Oosthuizen was arrested after a video of her verbally and physically assaulting a motorist went viral on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who was caught on camera using the K-word is now facing a crimen injuria charge after making a brief appearance at the Roodepoort magistrates court on Friday.

In the footage, Oosthuizen can be heard repeatedly hurling racial slurs while intimidating the motorist with threats of violence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Phindi Mjonondwane: "She was released on bail of R500 and the matter has been postponed to 17 June for further investigation. It was her first appearance, so not much was said in court at this stage."