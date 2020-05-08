Education dept urges schools to stay closed until further notice

The department said it was become aware of some independent and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier ahead of the scheduled announcement by Minister Angie Motshekga.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education said schools must remain closed until a final decision on when classes can resume is announced.

The department said it was become aware of some independent and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier ahead of the scheduled announcement by Minister Angie Motshekga.

It has urged all schools to adhere to lockdown regulations and refrain from opening prematurely.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We’ve received reports from different places indicating that some schools were already preparing to receive learners and teachers, which is not proper because the minister is yet to announce the final resumption of duty programming and how this is going to take place.”

WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga