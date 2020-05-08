Education dept urges schools to stay closed until further notice
The department said it was become aware of some independent and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier ahead of the scheduled announcement by Minister Angie Motshekga.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education said schools must remain closed until a final decision on when classes can resume is announced.
The department said it was become aware of some independent and public schools that were already preparing to reopen much earlier ahead of the scheduled announcement by Minister Angie Motshekga.
It has urged all schools to adhere to lockdown regulations and refrain from opening prematurely.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “We’ve received reports from different places indicating that some schools were already preparing to receive learners and teachers, which is not proper because the minister is yet to announce the final resumption of duty programming and how this is going to take place.”
WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Angie Motshekga
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Minister Mchunu on public service operations under level 4 lockdown
-
COVID-19: Over 60,000 jobs on the line in horse racing industry
-
Nehawu urges govt to stand firm on alcohol, cigarette sale bans
-
Watch out for cyber criminals during COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn
-
Gauteng health dept ramps up efforts against COVID-19 spread ahead of winter
-
WC health dept aims to set up more field hospitals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.