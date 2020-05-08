Denis Goldberg remembered for his humanity, sacrifices at memorial service
The African National Congress stalwart succumbed to cancer last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg has been remembered for his humanity and sacrifice during the fight for the country’s liberation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa joined others on Friday afternoon in paying tribute to Goldberg through an online memorial service.
The stalwart succumbed to cancer last week.
He was 87.
President Ramaphosa said that goldberg was a man of unquestionable integrity.
He thanked the struggle icon’s family for surrendering their own to the people of South Africa.
"We want to thank Denis Goldberg's family for the sacrifice that they too made to make the South Africa that we live in to come true. They suffered immensely as well and we pay tribute to them."
Meanwhile, the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni, said that Goldberg displayed unwavering courage as one of the youngest to stand trial in 1964.
"Comrade Denis sacrificed his family, sacrificed his life, his entire youth in order to do the work of the African National Congress. We thank him for that."
In an emotional tribute, the struggle icon’s grandchildren said that their grandfather lived his life for the freedom of others.
