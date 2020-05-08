Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
Denel is one of a number of loss-making state-owned enterprises the government had been keeping afloat with bailouts but which are now being battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown aimed at preventing the disease’s spread.
JOHANNESBURG - South African state-owned defence firm Denel is unable to make payments to its employee pension fund or meet some of its tax obligations as it struggles with a liquidity crunch, its chief executive wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
Denel is one of a number of loss-making state-owned enterprises the government had been keeping afloat with bailouts but which are now being battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown aimed at preventing the disease’s spread.
“We still managed to pay the base salary for the month of April, whilst highlighting that the following months may still pose some significant financial challenges,” Danie du Toit wrote in a letter to company staff dated 6 May.
The company, which makes military hardware for the South African armed forces and exports to clients around the world, was technically insolvent before the government injected R1.8 billion ($98 million) in August.
CEO du Toit is heading an effort to return the company to profitability. But like other manufacturers, it was forced to shut down all but essential operations under South Africa’s lockdown, which was loosened slightly last week.
In a separate statement on Friday, Denel said the pandemic had brought exports to a halt and delayed revenues from sales. It was also derailing plans to sell off some operations as part of its turnaround plan, as potential investors had frozen mergers and acquisition strategies.
While Denel was able to scrape together enough to cover its employees’ medical insurance, du Toit wrote that it would have to defer payments to the pension fund and some obligations to the South African Revenue Service.
“These decisions, particularly on pension funds are likely to have an impact on some of the current covers,” the letter stated.
Denel is still awaiting a further R576 million in bailout money announced in the government’s budget speech in February.
The need to fight the pandemic and its economic fallout, however, have since strained South Africa’s already stretched resources, with the government pledging a R500 billion stimulus package equivalent to 10% of gross domestic product.
More in Business
-
Numsa, Sacca feel vindicated after court declares retrenchments at SAA unfair
-
Rand gains on improved risk demand, markets end stronger
-
Court orders halt to SAA retrenchment process
-
4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
-
Rand gains as easing U.S-China tension boost risk demand
-
SAA assures customers repatriation, cargo flights to continue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.