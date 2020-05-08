DA plans court action over govt use of BEE criteria for COVID-19 relief measures

Interim leader John Steenhuisen said that the virus had caused extensive damage, adding that level four of the lockdown was worse than level five.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is planning to head to court over government's decision to use BEE guidelines for the provision of COVID-19 relief aimed at helping struggling businesses during the lockdown.

The official opposition believes that not opening the economy is causing more harm than the rise in coronavirus infections.

Steenhuisen said: "Level four of the lockdown, as it turns out, is hardly different from level five, in fact, in many respects, it is more restrictive and not less. We now have the military enforced curfew by more than 75,000 armed soldiers, which we didn't have under level five."