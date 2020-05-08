CT metro cops confiscate cigarettes worth R750k in Bellville
Officers on patrol on Thursday night noticed a commotion behind a light delivery vehicle and when they stopped to investigate, a group ran into a nearby residence.
CAPE TOWN - Metro Police officers have confiscated cigarettes with a street value of R750,000 in Bellville.
They found 15 boxes of Richman cigarettes in the back of the vehicle.
The City of Cape Town's Ruth Solomons said: "None of the persons wanted to claim ownership of the cigarettes or the vehicle, so officers confiscated the cigarettes and put them at Bellville SAPS as abandoned."
