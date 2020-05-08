COVID-19 positive E Cape taxi driver faces attempted murder charges
The police's Novela Potelwa said that the driver was tested at an Eastern Cape roadblock at the end of April and received his results a few days ago.
CAPE TOWN - A taxi driver is facing charges of attempted murder for continuing to transport passengers after testing positive for COVID-19.
"A 35-year-old taxi driver is facing attempted murder charges in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulation 14.3 after he was stopped at a vehicle checkpoint on the R61 near Beaufort West yesterday while transporting seven passengers to the Eastern Cape. The driver had tested positive for the virus and was duly informed."
All the vehicle's occupants, including the driver, have been transported to a Cape Town quarantine site.
The officials who escorted them back to Cape Town will undergo the necessary monitoring in line with COVID-19 protocols.
