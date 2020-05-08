COVID-19: Over 60,000 jobs on the line in horse racing industry
If something isn't done more than 400 horses could face being euthanised each month.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 60,000 jobs are on the line in the horse racing industry as it battles to survive the economic impact under the COVID-19 lockdown.
If something isn't done, more than 400 horses could face being euthanised each month.
The industry is now asking government to allow it to trade behind closed doors under the stage four lockdown regulations.
On Thursday, the National Horseracing Authority's CEO Vee Moodley said: “Clearly, understand that the social gathering of 50 or more isn’t allowed and it’s no disrespect to government but I’ve seen more than 100 people in the parking lot.”
