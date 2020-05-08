Cele says Police Dept to release crime stats on quarterly basis

It has become the norm for police management to release weekly crime stats during the lockdown, with some offences declining.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans can expect a more regular release of crime statistic from once a year, to at least four times annually.

That’s the word from Police Minister Bheki Cele, who briefed a joint meeting of the National Assembly police committee and NCOP’s select committee on security and justice on Friday.

MPs asked Cele why crime stats could not be released more regularly after the state of disaster was lifted.

But Cele said that the decision to regularly make stats public was taken four years ago.

"According to the Cabinet resolutions of 2016, the decision was taken that the stats be released on a quarterly basis. The ministry at the moment is busy activating that resolution."

Cele also addressed abuse allegations against some police officers

"What I can say on these matters, indeed, there are members hat sometimes get over-excited but not many of them. Many of them do their job according to the book."