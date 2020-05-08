Adele's new album 'will focus on her experiences as a mother'

The chart-topping singer is poised to reflect on her experiences of motherhood, rather than relationship heartbreak, on her new record.

LONDON - Music star Adele is set to focus on "her journey and experiences as a mother" on her new album.

The chart-topping singer - who has a seven-year-old son called Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - is poised to reflect on her experiences of motherhood, rather than relationship heartbreak, on her new record.

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Adele does not want Simon to suffer or be humiliated on this album. She enjoyed a great relationship with him and they are both immensely proud of their son.

"For her to vent or express anything that could be deemed as negative would cause an unnecessary rift and they have tried to stay amicable in the split. She does not want Angelo learning about any of their issues through her songs, especially as he is getting older and kids are more aware of what she does for a living."

The 32-year-old star - who was married to Konecki from 2016 until 2019 - is said to be taking a long-term view of her new music.

The insider explained: "The other albums were at a different time in her life. Now she has to consider the importance of her future stability. From what we have heard, the music will still have a wide range of emotions and subjects, reflecting on her journey and experiences as a mother."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Adele felt alive following her split from Konecki - and she was ready to release new music.

Following her relationship heartache, the Grammy-winning star is now focused on her new record.

The source said: "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."