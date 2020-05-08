8 more parties join rival ABC faction to oust Lesotho's Thabane

An attempt to oust Thabane failed in the national assembly on Friday, when MPs failed to reach the required majority.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight political parties have announced they will join the rival faction of Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) party that wants to topple him.

However, the parties that have now joined forces have a clear majority to end Thabane’s tenure at the next sitting on Monday.

The rival faction of Thabane’s ABC party has 33 MPs and they were supported by the opposition Democratic Congresses 26 MPs.

But together their total fell short of the required simple majority of 61.



However, as soon the national assembly adjourned this afternoon, seven other parties, including the BNP and RCL, that are in the governing coalition expressed their intention to join the vote to oust Thabane.

This means that come Monday, Thabane could face another vote to end his tenure.

On Thursday, the embattled prime minister announced a constitutional amendment that stripped him of powers to dissolve parliament should he lose a no-confidence vote.