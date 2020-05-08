70k sign petition to ask govt to allow beauty industry to resume operations
The COVID-19 lockdown may have been relaxed to level four to allow some businesses to operate, but it does not include hairdressers, barbers or beauty salons, which will only be allowed to open at level one.
CAPE TOWN - For six weeks South Africans have been unable to get professional hair and beauty treatments and the industry is hoping for change.
Meanwhile, more than 70,000 people have signed a petition by the Employer's Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty asking government to reconsider its decision.
Base Coat Nails in Ruyterwacht is usually very busy during the week, with clients moving in and out.
Over the past six weeks, its doors have been forced shut.
Beauty therapist Micaela Diaz said that her business was her household's only income.
"It's been very difficult. I have two daughters who have to be fed, clothes, their school fees need to be paid - it's been very tough. The savings have been used at this stage and it's running out."
Beautician Corenda Petersen wants to do housecalls but she doesn't have a permit.
"It's very frustrating. You're not actually sure if you have a job when lockdown ends, so you sit and wonder when are things going to change."
She's worried as she has a little boy to take care of.
The therapists said that they could not understand why the industry may only resume at level one as hygiene was part of the job and they could and would adhere to the health and safety regulations.
