7 suspects nabbed for attempted hit on William Booth await court date

Police said seven suspects were nabbed in Woodstock on Wednesday evening, in connection with the attempted murder last month.

CAPE TOWN - It is not yet known when a group of suspects linked to an attempted hit on prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth will appear in court.

Booth was unharmed after he was shot at while standing in the garage at his Higgovale home.

Police said that five men and two women had been apprehended following an appeal by the investigating officer for information regarding the attempted murder of Booth.

#sapsWC 2 suspects are wanted for attempted murder in Higgovale, Cape Town which took place in the morning of 9 April 2020 at 07:10. Anyone with information contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 0824691531. #CrimeStop TMhttps://t.co/393STfb90s pic.twitter.com/ycoIzzrbw6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 6, 2020

The South African Police Service said the vehicle believed to have been used at the time of the offence had also been recovered and confiscated.

The suspects have been questioned by police and a court date has not yet been scheduled.

On the day of the offence on 9 April, officers said that two men, wearing surgical masks shot at Booth at his home.

They however missed and fled the scene.