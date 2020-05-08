7 suspects nabbed for attempted hit on William Booth await court date
Police said seven suspects were nabbed in Woodstock on Wednesday evening, in connection with the attempted murder last month.
CAPE TOWN - It is not yet known when a group of suspects linked to an attempted hit on prominent Cape Town lawyer William Booth will appear in court.
Police said seven suspects were nabbed in Woodstock on Wednesday evening, in connection with the attempted murder last month.
Booth was unharmed after he was shot at while standing in the garage at his Higgovale home.
Police said that five men and two women had been apprehended following an appeal by the investigating officer for information regarding the attempted murder of Booth.
#sapsWC 2 suspects are wanted for attempted murder in Higgovale, Cape Town which took place in the morning of 9 April 2020 at 07:10. Anyone with information contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 0824691531. #CrimeStop TMhttps://t.co/393STfb90s pic.twitter.com/ycoIzzrbw6— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 6, 2020
The South African Police Service said the vehicle believed to have been used at the time of the offence had also been recovered and confiscated.
The suspects have been questioned by police and a court date has not yet been scheduled.
On the day of the offence on 9 April, officers said that two men, wearing surgical masks shot at Booth at his home.
They however missed and fled the scene.
More in Local
-
Court orders halt to SAA retrenchment process
-
70k sign petition to ask govt to allow beauty industry to resume operations
-
Taxi driver facing attempted murder charges for working while COVID-19 positive
-
CT metro cops confiscate cigarettes worth R750k in Bellville
-
Makhura: More than 12,000 Gauteng residents have been screened for COVID-19
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis Goldberg at memorial service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.