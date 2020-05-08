4 CT Woolies stores shut after staff members test positive for COVID-19
At least one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at each store.
CAPE TOWN - At least four Woolworths supermarkets have been hit by COVID-19.
Over the past few weeks, essential food stores have often had to close their doors because of infections.
Once a staff member falls ill or a confirmed case is linked to a store, the premises will most likely undergo a disinfecting and sanitisation process.
Woolworths stores in Constantia Village, Milner Road, Kenilworth Centre and Hout Bay have been closed for deep cleaning.
This after at least one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at each store.
They're now recovering at home, in isolation.
Other employees who were in direct contact with those infected have been placed in self-quarantine for 14 days.
Their health is being monitored by the company and should the need arise, they will also be tested.
The Western Cape Department of Health has been informed and will continue with the contact tracing process.
The stores will reopen once they are declared safe.
