View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

WHO Africa advises Madagascar to have clinical trails for COVID-19 'tonic'

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said that the tonic had cured coronavirus patients in his country.

The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina attends a ceremony to launch "Covid Organics" or CVO, in Antananarivo on 20 April 2020. CVO is a remedy from the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA) created from the Artemisia plant and is supposed to prevent any infection by COVID-19. Picture: AFP
The president of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina attends a ceremony to launch "Covid Organics" or CVO, in Antananarivo on 20 April 2020. CVO is a remedy from the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA) created from the Artemisia plant and is supposed to prevent any infection by COVID-19. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation Africa region said that it was advising Madagascar to conduct clinical trials for its COVID-19 tonic.

It's advised against countries using anything untested for safety or efficacy.

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said that the tonic had cured coronavirus patients in his country.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control said that it was studying it.

Director, Dr Matshediso Moeti responded to the recent surge in countries receiving the tonic, including Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

"We are advising the government of Madagascar to take this product through a clinical trial and are prepared to collaborate with them. We've also invited them to join the WHO coordinated solidarity trial where therapeutics are being tested, so we would caution and advise against countries adopting a product which has not been taken through tests."

Timeline

More in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA