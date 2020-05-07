WHO Africa advises Madagascar to have clinical trails for COVID-19 'tonic'

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina said that the tonic had cured coronavirus patients in his country.

JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation Africa region said that it was advising Madagascar to conduct clinical trials for its COVID-19 tonic.

It's advised against countries using anything untested for safety or efficacy.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control said that it was studying it.

Director, Dr Matshediso Moeti responded to the recent surge in countries receiving the tonic, including Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

"We are advising the government of Madagascar to take this product through a clinical trial and are prepared to collaborate with them. We've also invited them to join the WHO coordinated solidarity trial where therapeutics are being tested, so we would caution and advise against countries adopting a product which has not been taken through tests."