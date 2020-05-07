WC Human Settlements Dept given go-ahead to resume construction projects

MEC Tertius Simmers said that they'd not received formal confirmation from Sisulu but that they'd received communication from the national acting-Director-General, Neville Chainee.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department said that it had received the go-ahead for construction projects to recommence under level 4 lockdown regulations.

Last month, MEC Tertius Simmers wrote to Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu seeking clarity, saying that there was an urgent need to recommence projects.

Simmers said that they'd not received formal confirmation from Sisulu but that they'd received communication from the national acting-Director-General, Neville Chainee.

"It is Neville Chainee indicating that 'Public housing programmes fall within the categorisation of public works, civil and construction works'. We fully agree with the acting-Director-General's view and this forms part of the reason why we are resuming with construction on our sites."

Simmers said that to ensure contractors adhered to all health and safety protocols, they'd issued a directive as to what needed to be in place, prior to employees returning to site.

This includes contractors and sub-contractors who need to implement social distancing and the provision of sanitisers and wash facilities, PPE, and symptoms screening on site.