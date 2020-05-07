WC govt more than doubles its stock of PPEs for health workers
Last week, 30 emergency medical services paramedics in Khayelitsha went on strike demanding an adequate supply of protective gear.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Health has more than doubled personal protective equipment (PPE) stock for medical staff.
Health workers who have been battling the coronavirus pandemic have been complaining about the lack of PPEs.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday said the province now had R102 million worth of stocks on hand with more on order.
He said the department had developed a dashboard that allowed them to track the stock holding of each type of PPE.
So, as the equipment is used, new orders are received.
“We are moving up from the last report of over R40,000 worth of stock now, we’re more than doubling it to make the figure a little bit easier as we are preparing for the peak,” said Winde.
He said full PPE kits were provided to medical personnel conducting COVID-19 tests and those treating positive patients.
Community healthcare workers received cloth masks and aprons for their work in the field when dealing with non-coronavirus cases, and surgical masks for those working with COVID-19 related cases.
