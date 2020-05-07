Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move

The DA's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said that they did not expect MEC Maile to take the decision by the Pretoria High Court lying down but they were ready for him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane is anticipating that Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile will continue with his bid to have the council dissolved despite a court ruling overturning that decision.

The party and its preferred mayoral candidate, Randal Williams, held a virtual press briefing on Thursday, where the organisation's plans for the capital were outlined.

This after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the MEC's decision was unlawful and instructed the appointment of a mayor and city manager.

The DA's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty said that they did not expect MEC Maile to take the decision by the Pretoria High Court lying down but they were ready for him.

"And if he does, I promise you that from a legal point of view, we've got our legal ducks in a row and we're all ready, so it will be on the turn that he will find us simultaneously in any court where he finds himself."

The party's mayor candidate, Randal Williams, said that even if Maile approached the court for leave to appeal, the council sitting still had to elect a mayor.

"We can bring a Section 18.3 application to ask the judges that the judgment must be implemented while there is an application for leave to appeal and also if the application is successful while the appeal process is ongoing."

The city is expected to have a virtual call sitting on Saturday as per the High Court's ruling but first Maile will address the media on his way forward on Thursday afternoon.