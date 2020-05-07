Out with the old: Digital version of your driver’s license on the way
Drivers licences, for example, would soon become more digital and mobile as the Department of Transport upgrades its ageing system.
CAPE TOWN - As most of the nation’s attention and bandwidth is taken up by COVID-19 and its associated effects, some parts of normal life are set to get a makeover.
Drivers licences, for example, would soon become more digital and mobile as the Department of Transport upgrades its ageing system.
The department briefed Parliament on its budget, strategic plan, and annual performance plan on Wednesday.
MPs were briefed by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) trading entity on the progress with the proposed new card specifications and the acquisition of a new card production machine.
The modernisation of the driving licence system would enable the department to reduce the production turnaround from 12 days to seven days.
It would also introduce an electronic or mobile driving licence, which motorists would be able to call up on their phones.
Transport department director general Alec Moemi said they were also looking to create a platform for introducing an e-service.
“And we are also re-engineering the DLCA process flow to ensure automation at all levels and eliminate the manual processes, and to also eliminate the potential of fraud. We are also looking at the creation of a platform for introducing the e-service in this regard so that there is seamlessness communication of our machinery between the printing centre as well as the license testing centres in this regard,” he said.
The department said the new card project would be resuscitated in the 2020/21 financial year and it was expected that a new durable driving licence card with improved security features would be introduced by the end of 2022.
More in Local
-
Parly committee meeting interrupted with porn, insults hurled at Modise
-
COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths push SA toll to 153
-
COVID-19 is an opportunity for govt to revive manufacturing sector - Cosatu
-
In numbers: How COVID-19 is affecting correctional service facilities
-
WC govt more than doubles its stock of PPEs for health workers
-
Less chances of load shedding during winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.