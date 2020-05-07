Taxi industry hopes to see COVID-19 testing intensified to keep drives safe

Front line workers and essential staff are more exposed to the virus while the rest of the country are in stage four lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The taxi industry hopes that COVID-19 testing campaigns will be intensified soon to make sure that taxi drivers and passengers remain safe amid the pandemic.

On Wednesday, a staff member in the Presidency was confirmed to have contracted the virus while more than 500 health workers have now tested positive.

Front line workers and essential staff are more exposed to the virus while the rest of the country are in stage four lockdown.

The National Taxi Alliance's spokesperson Theo Malele: "To this end, taxi drivers have not been tested as yet but the testing will be all out pretty soon, I presume because it's one of the things we've been discussing and this will also include ourselves as front liners."

Meanwhile, Santaco's president Phillip Taaibosch has encouraged drivers to go for testing.

"There is testing taking place and we are encouraging all the drivers to go to their different testing stations to get tested for COVID-19. We have not received any information that there is any taxi driver who has been infected."

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.