Samwu wants Dlamini-Zuma to develop COVID-19 safety standards for municipalities

DURBAN - The South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) has accused Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma of failing to deal with municipalities that have failed to give workers appropriate personal protective equipment.

The union’s Koena Ramotlou said that there had been no action by the minister despite informing her, last week, about workers’ issues in various municipalities, including the Cape Town and Johannesburg metro’s.

Ramotlou said that the union was now considering calling for strike action at municipalities where safety regulations were not being adhered to.

Samwu’s Ramotlou said that the union had received complaints of non-adherence to safety regulations by municipalities in at least five provinces.

"We have the Western Cape, we have Ekurhuleni, we have Johannesburg, we have Jozini in KZN, we have the Waterberg Municipality in Limpopo, we JB Marks in the North West."

Ramotlou said that some of their members were complaining that they are being forced to work even though their safety was not being guaranteed.

"They are forced to come back and if they don't come back, what happens to them is that they will not be paid full salaries."

Samwu said that they wanted Minister Dlamini-Zuma to urgently develop safety standards that all municipalities should adhere to in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cooperative Governance Department and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) are yet to respond to queries sent by Eyewitness News.

