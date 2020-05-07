SA to lose billions of rands from cybercrimes during COVID-19, experts warn
Cybersecurity experts say they’ve noticed a sharp increase in different cybercrimes such as carding, romance scams and compromised business emails.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, South Africans are now having to deal with a sudden surge of cybercrime.
Cybersecurity experts said that they’d noticed a sharp increase in different cybercrimes such as carding, romance scams and compromised business emails.
Cyber experts have found that criminals are exploiting the genuine hunger for news and information around COVID-19 and are tricking consumers to click on links that redirect them to fake websites, which require banking information.
These websites sometimes require consumers to download email attachments that install tracking software on their electronic devices.
Experts have also noticed that cybercriminals are requesting assistance for medical treatment, even asking for funds to buy masks and protective gear.
Cybersecurity expert Lerato Mbopane has some tips on how consumers can protect themselves.
“In 2019 alone, we lost R2.2 billion as a result of business email compromise. So, we actually anticipate that during this time, this figure will actually triple.”
Citizens are also being warned against clicking on any links when receiving suspicious SMSes or opening attachments from an unsolicited email.
More in Local
-
Less air pollution seen in SA over lockdown period - CSIR
-
More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura
-
Expats stuck in SA appeal to Ramaphosa for help to return to Saudi Arabia
-
Energy Dept to start work on nuclear build programme roadmap soon, MPs told
-
Down the hatch: Lockdown rules may force SAB to destroy 130m litres of beer
-
NW health facility shuts down after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.