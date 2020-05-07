Rand dips as risk sentiment dampened by China troubles
Dour data from China, where most official coronavirus lockdowns ended more than two months ago, showed service sector activity still mired in contraction in April, while consumption figures revealed a sharp decline in imports.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand dipped early on Thursday, erasing gains of the previous session as risk sentiment was dampened by resurfacing of tensions between China and the United States and more signs of economic weakness locally.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.07% weaker at 18.7480 per dollar, adding to the previous day’s 1% drop in the face of growing demand for the greenback by nervous investors unconvinced by the prospects of an emerging market recovery.
Dour data from China, where most official coronavirus lockdowns ended more than two months ago, showed service sector activity still mired in contraction in April, while consumption figures revealed a sharp decline in imports.
That added to pressure on risk sentiment as the Trump administration renewed its criticism of China and weighed punitive actions against Beijing over its early handling of the virus outbreak.
Locally, a plunge in the purchasing manager’s index to all-time lows and the protracted wind-down of national airline SAA, where the government hopes to ward off liquidation, drove home again the fragile state of the economy and government finances.
Bonds continued to rally, with the yield on the government issue due in 2030 down 15.5 basis points to 9.625%.
More in Business
-
COVID-19 is an opportunity for govt to revive manufacturing sector - Cosatu
-
Reduced likelihood of load shedding in winter, says Eskom’s De Ruyter
-
Gordhan to meet with SAA’s BRPs within 48 hours amid increasing tensions
-
Rand falls amid weak economic data
-
All SAA flights to stop operating from 8 May - Gordhan
-
Gordhan expected to update MPs on developments with SOEs, including SAA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.