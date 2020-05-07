Presidency: Process of disinfection, deep cleaning done at Union Buildings

The Presidency confirmed on Wednesday that the staffer tested positive for COVID-19 and was an essential service worker.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency on Wednesday said all those who came into contact with a staff member who contracted COVID-19 at the Union Buildings were now in self-isolation.

On Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed that the staffer tested positive and was an essential service worker.

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza were working remotely and not in contact with the employee.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the Union Buildings were disinfected and access had been limited until further notice.

“In line with government’s guidelines on the management of COVID-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family. Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who had contact with the staff member are screened,” Diko said in a statement.

“The Presidency’s Pandemic Task Team, established to assist in managing all COVID-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all the Presidency facilities. This process commenced on Tuesday, 28 April 2020,” she added

