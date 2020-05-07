Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for COVID-19
The club said Ben Motshwari presented flu-like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his results have come back positive.
JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates Football Club have confirm that Ben Motshwari has tested positive for COVID-19.
Motshwari presented flu-like symptoms last week and after undergoing tests, his results have come back positive.
In a statement released by the club on Thursday, it said that the midfielder "is asymptomatic and is currently in-home isolation for the next 14 days and will need to test negative before he is cleared".
"In accordance with relevant protocols, NHI has been notified of the case by the club," the statement said.
The local football season has been suspended since mid-March amid the pandemic.
