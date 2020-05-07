Parly committee meeting interrupted with porn, insults hurled at Modise
Apart from the pornographic images that were flashed across the screen, disembodied voices also hurled racial insults at Thandi Modise and urged her to bare her breasts.
CAPE TOWN - A virtual meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee has had to be postponed after it was hacked and graphic pornographic images were shown.
Insults were also hurled at National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise who was due to chair the meeting.
Shocked MPs were greeted with the offensive images as they joined the Zoom meeting shortly before it was due to start at 9 am on Thursday.
Apart from the pornographic images that were flashed across the screen, disembodied voices also hurled racial insults at Modise and urged her to bare her breasts.
MPs described the incident as “sick” and “disturbing”.
Modise adjourned the meeting after instructing that technicians sort out the problem but was determined that the meeting should take place.
Zoom meetings are notorious for security weaknesses that allow for meetings to be hacked.
A meeting convened by Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Maite Nokoana-Mashabane was also bombed by pornographers last month.
