View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
Go

Parly committee meeting interrupted with porn, insults hurled at Modise

Apart from the pornographic images that were flashed across the screen, disembodied voices also hurled racial insults at Thandi Modise and urged her to bare her breasts.

FILE: The Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise on 11 June 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
FILE: The Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise on 11 June 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A virtual meeting of the National Assembly’s programming committee has had to be postponed after it was hacked and graphic pornographic images were shown.

Insults were also hurled at National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise who was due to chair the meeting.

Shocked MPs were greeted with the offensive images as they joined the Zoom meeting shortly before it was due to start at 9 am on Thursday.

Apart from the pornographic images that were flashed across the screen, disembodied voices also hurled racial insults at Modise and urged her to bare her breasts.

MPs described the incident as “sick” and “disturbing”.

Modise adjourned the meeting after instructing that technicians sort out the problem but was determined that the meeting should take place.

Zoom meetings are notorious for security weaknesses that allow for meetings to be hacked.

A meeting convened by Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Maite Nokoana-Mashabane was also bombed by pornographers last month.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA