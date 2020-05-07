Nxesi urges SA to ramp up employment through technology, infrastructure
Nxesi has briefed a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on employment and labour as well as the select committee of the national council of provinces on his department’s annual performance plans and budget.
CAPE TOWN - Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said the country would have to ramp up its employment through technology and massive infrastructure projects.
Nxesi briefed a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on Employment and Labour as well as the select committee of the National Council of Provinces on his department’s annual performance plans and budget.
He also touched on labour’s capacity to respond to COVID-19.
Nxesi said that post-COVID-19, South Africa must embark on a mass employment programme with a focus on infrastructure.
"And these must be labour intensive. We can’t put everything on tenders but also the country will have to ramp up on its own infrastructure."
The minister said the pandemic has also forced government to embrace technology.
He called for a new approach to labour policies and said that South Africans should be prioritised.
"What we will try to deal with is that we can’t sit with millions of unemployed, we must introduce those quotas."
