NW health facility closes after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - Another health facility has been shut down on Thursday after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19, this time in the North West.

Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom has been closed to allow for decontamination. All staff at the facility were placed under quarantine for the next 14 days.

“The Outbreak Response Teams are checking the suitability of their homes for self-quarantine. If the homes do not meet the criteria for self-quarantine, they will be taken to a designated quarantine site. This also applies to their families and patients,” said provincial Department of Health's spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane in a statement.

The department said a mobile unit was deployed to ensure access and continued service delivery until the decontamination process was completed.

“For the next 14 days, the staff of the facility will not be at work. The department has appointed additional staff, however, we will have to scale down services like hours of operation and maternity services. The clients will be serviced at other facilities,” Lekgethwane said.

_ WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 May 2020 AM_

