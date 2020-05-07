NW health facility closes after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom has been closed to allow for decontamination.
JOHANNESBURG - Another health facility has been shut down on Thursday after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19, this time in the North West.
Promosa Community Health Centre in Potchefstroom has been closed to allow for decontamination. All staff at the facility were placed under quarantine for the next 14 days.
“The Outbreak Response Teams are checking the suitability of their homes for self-quarantine. If the homes do not meet the criteria for self-quarantine, they will be taken to a designated quarantine site. This also applies to their families and patients,” said provincial Department of Health's spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane in a statement.
The department said a mobile unit was deployed to ensure access and continued service delivery until the decontamination process was completed.
“For the next 14 days, the staff of the facility will not be at work. The department has appointed additional staff, however, we will have to scale down services like hours of operation and maternity services. The clients will be serviced at other facilities,” Lekgethwane said.
_ WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 7 May 2020 AM_
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari tests positive for COVID-19
-
Khayelitsha youth forum slams WC health dept for inadequate COVID-19 measures
-
Cigarette ban, court dates behind riot at EC’s St Albans Prison
-
DA’s Tshwane mayoral candidate outlines plans for governing metro
-
Student organisations call for re-opening of campus residences for e-learning
-
Rand dips as risk sentiment dampened by China troubles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.