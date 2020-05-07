NW health facility shuts down after nurse tests positive for COVID-19
Promosa Community Centre in Potchefstroom has been closed to allow for decontamination
JOHANNESBURG - Another health facility has been shut down after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19, this time in the North West.
Promosa Community Centre in Potchefstroom has been closed to allow for decontamination
All staff at the facility have now been placed under quarantine for the next 14 days.
The Health Department said that a mobile unit had been deployed to ensure access and continued service delivery until the decontamination process was completed.
Spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said: "We will ensure that our response team follows up on all the contacts that have been in contact with the nurse so that they are in quarantine."
Three institutions have been closed in KwaZulu-Natal due to an outbreak of the virus at the facilities.
On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that more than 500 health care workers had now contracted the disease.
