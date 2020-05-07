View all in Latest
Nehawu worried about spike in COVID-19 cases among health workers

Nehawu has accused the Health Department of being reckless when it came to the safety of workers but the department insisted that it was doing its best to protect them.

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - Health workers' union Nehawu has raised concerns about the increase in COVID-19 infections among health workers.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed on Wednesday that 511 staff members in the sector had tested positive for the virus and 26 were receiving treatment in hospital.

Nehawu has accused the Health Department of being reckless when it came to the safety of workers but the department insisted that it was doing its best to protect them.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said that despite the death of a doctor and nurse in the country due to COVID-19, some health facilities were still not prioritising the safety of health workers.

"We feel that most of the healthcare institution do not comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act and thus the inspectors from the Department of Labour cannot be doing their job in ensuring that they comply."

Xaba said there were also challenges regarding the provision of protective gear to staff.

"Most workplaces don't have enough stock of PPEs and where they do have enough stock, they don't have training on how to use the PPEs."

Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja said that while they could never do enough to protect frontline workers, they were working hard to confront all challenges.

"We are doing our level best to provide them with the protective gear. We're also appealing to them to maximise personal hygiene."

Meanwhile, Nehawu reiterated its call for workers to stay away from work if they felt unsafe.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA